Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Latest Local
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us' University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system. 16 August 2023 5:47 PM
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’ The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95. 16 August 2023 3:55 PM
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control' The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whit... 16 August 2023 7:48 PM
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work? 16 August 2023 3:49 PM
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth... 16 August 2023 12:59 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month. 16 August 2023 2:59 PM
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter. 16 August 2023 8:47 AM
Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run If you are looking for an affordable SUV, the Suzuki S.Presso could be exactly what you need. 16 August 2023 4:10 PM
[WATCH]: I did it!! Mother relives WILD childbirth moment without doctor's help What is your childbirth story? Did you wait for a doctor to arrive to deliver the baby? 16 August 2023 12:48 PM
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12. 16 August 2023 12:26 PM
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa. 16 August 2023 2:34 PM
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody aske... 16 August 2023 1:23 PM
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why... 16 August 2023 1:04 PM
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition. 16 August 2023 1:44 PM
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy. 16 August 2023 1:37 PM
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city. 16 August 2023 1:17 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
Lifestyle

Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023

17 August 2023 5:44 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 are:

Lotto: 06, 08, 13, 28, 37, 48 B: 21

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 18, 30, 32, 36, 43 B: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 16, 17, 22, 30, 34 B: 20

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023




More from Lifestyle

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding

16 August 2023 9:32 PM

Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

FILE: Suzuki S-Presso. Picture: Captainmorlypogi1959 via Wikimedia Commons

Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run

16 August 2023 4:10 PM

If you are looking for an affordable SUV, the Suzuki S.Presso could be exactly what you need.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

[WATCH]: I did it!! Mother relives WILD childbirth moment without doctor's help

16 August 2023 12:48 PM

What is your childbirth story? Did you wait for a doctor to arrive to deliver the baby?

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years

16 August 2023 12:26 PM

The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12.

American actress, Angela Bassett. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 65th birthday, Angela Bassett!

16 August 2023 10:30 AM

Let's take a look back at Angela Bassett's top 10 films.

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Women climax less than men! Here's why there's an 'orgasm gap'

16 August 2023 9:57 AM

In movies, it's likely that both parties climax at the same time. But this doesn’t reflect reality.

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 August 2023

16 August 2023 5:41 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste

15 August 2023 9:29 PM

Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.

'Go Springbox' sign posted on Twitter @Mrskillmonger1

'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?

15 August 2023 8:19 PM

#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.

Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs

'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'

Opinion Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest

17 August 2023 9:15 AM

MPs push for police officers to wear body cams in wake of N1 assault

17 August 2023 8:56 AM

US prosecutors seek March trial in Trump racketeering case

17 August 2023 8:23 AM

