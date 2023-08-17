Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 are:
Lotto: 06, 08, 13, 28, 37, 48 B: 21
Lotto Plus 1: 11, 18, 30, 32, 36, 43 B: 07
Lotto Plus 2: 05, 16, 17, 22, 30, 34 B: 20
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 16/08/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 16, 2023
#LOTTO: 06, 08, 13, 28, 37, 48#BONUS: 21
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 18, 30, 32, 36, 43#BONUS: 07#LOTTOPLUS2: 05, 16, 17, 22, 30, 34#BONUS: 20 pic.twitter.com/c4n39m5H9C
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (16/08/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 16, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Uac8yWcThS
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (16/08/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 16, 2023
We have a jackpot winner of R32,785,982! pic.twitter.com/PziH5aD6iP
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (16/08/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 16, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ZKWY3nWy2y
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More
Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run
If you are looking for an affordable SUV, the Suzuki S.Presso could be exactly what you need.Read More
[WATCH]: I did it!! Mother relives WILD childbirth moment without doctor's help
What is your childbirth story? Did you wait for a doctor to arrive to deliver the baby?Read More
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years
The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12.Read More
Happy 65th birthday, Angela Bassett!
Let's take a look back at Angela Bassett's top 10 films.Read More
Women climax less than men! Here's why there's an 'orgasm gap'
In movies, it's likely that both parties climax at the same time. But this doesn’t reflect reality.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More