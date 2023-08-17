'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'





South Africa is very much in the land of coalition politics and there is absolutely no denying that we need clear parameters and guidelines on how to manage those coalitions. There must be firmly defined expectations and rules of engagement leading into the 2024 elections.

For those reasons, the two-day convention taking place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park is a necessity and an important contribution to the solidifying of these expectations.

The seven participating opposition parties – the Democratic Alliance, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, Spectrum National Party, United Independent Movement, and Independent South African National Civics Organisation - resolved to use the name “Multi-Party Charter for South Africa” instead of the DA’s mooted “Moonshot Pact”.

The talks have been hyped as the Codesa of our time, but I would argue that this is more PR spin than authentic. It has been suggested as a seminal moment in the political history of the country. But while necessary, the scale and impact of the talks are not yet there. Codesa was a profound coming together of parties on opposing sides in a very different context and climate in 1991. The ANC has also argued that this week’s discussions are not nearly as inclusive as Codesa was and therefore can’t be hyped as such.

The DA’s leader John Steenhuisen has said that if this convention does prove to be successful then it will be as seminal a moment as Codesa was on the journey to a democratic South Africa.

Having said that, there is still a deep degree of animosity between the parties attending the talks and it’s not all Kumbaya, my Lord. There remains scepticism about the DA’s willingness to compromise and whether other smaller parties can trust it to not go into a grand coalition with the ANC if the opportunity arises.

ActionSA and the UIM have raised their concerns that the DA has left the door open for a potential super coalition, but the DA has denied this.

Steenhuisen told News24 that the DA was willing to commit to the multiparty coalition formation if the combined political grouping can achieve 51%. But what then if it doesn’t reach a majority? Then it is a free for all.

That is not good enough for the other parties. ActionSA wants a formal commitment from the DA that it will not work with the ANC at all after the 2024 elections.

It is the fault lines between the DA and ActionSA that may well cause the most instability in the pact.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont has been quoted by the Sunday Times as saying there were “cracks in the ceiling because the DA seemed to be cosying up to the idea of possibly abandoning the pact and working with the ANC next year due to its refusal to sign a document prohibiting it from working with the ruling party”.

Beaumont calls this a “trust deficit issue”.

As is the case with any solid relationship, the “Moonshot Pact” or the “Multi-Party Charter for South Africa” is going to be determined by trust and compromise.

Are the larger parties, the DA in particular, willing to compromise in the interests of the pact and ultimately in the interests of citizens? In theory, they say they are.

At the podium on Wednesday morning, Steenhuisen said, “Now is the time for all leaders gathered here to put aside pettiness, ego and the past so that we can focus on the future. The DA is irrevocably committed to this project.”

When it comes to the crux, will the biggest opposition party nationally be willing to compromise and relinquish some of that big brother mentality?

We have also witnessed the extent of the breakdown of coalitions at the city level between some of these parties. Most notably in Johannesburg where this cost them control of the largest metro in the country to the ANC/EFF/PA/Al Ja’amah alliance.

Is there sufficient trust between the moonshot pact parties to truly withstand the tumultuous road ahead?

This two-day conference is a necessary step on that journey, but it would be naïve to think this is a Pollyanna Kumbaya project in the making.