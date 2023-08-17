Multi-Party Charter for SA resolution opens door for PA to participate in talks





JOHANNESBURG - The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa's resolution to open the door for like-minded parties will make it easy for the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to now approach the collective with a view of working together.

Eyewitness News understands that despite the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) refusal to engage with the PA, it was outmanoeuvred by its partners during a closed session on Wednesday night.

The majority of the seven parties gathered at the national convention taking place at Emperors Palace seemingly preferred to broaden their chances of taking on the African National Congress (ANC) by inviting as many organisations as possible to join in the pre-elections project.

The PA also made it clear that it was willing to work with anyone, provided the DA signed a declaration not to enter into election talks with the ANC.

“The political parties present resolve to extend invitations to all political parties in South Africa that subscribe to our vision.”

This announcement by Professor William Gumede was significant for many reasons.

Some members of the charter said it should be read as an open invitation for like-minded parties to approach their collective.

This was as some celebrated the victory of opening a door for the PA to participate in the talks.

Eyewitness News understands another caveat included in the agreement was focused on historical baggage.

This allowed past tensions between parties, such as the DA and the PA, not to be taken into consideration when deliberating on a working relationship.

On Thursday, the parties will deal with the contentious declaration to not work with the ANC, rules of engagement, as well as dispute resolution mechanisms.

It’s also understood that the charter will start building the picture of its ideal Cabinet.

Talks are expected to wrap on Thursday evening.

