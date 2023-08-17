Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024





Bongani Bingwa interviews Tony Leon, former leader of the Democratic Alliance.

A two-day national convention kicked off on Tuesday at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhululeni.

Seven political parties accepted the Democratic Alliance's (DA) invitation to put their political differences aside and focus on unseating the African National Congress (ANC) in the 2024 elections.

The parties include the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, IFP, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party (SNP) and Isanco.

The seven political parties meeting to form a coalition to oust the ANC agreed on a name for their alliance on 16 August 2023- the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

While it's still early days, Leon says that the convention has given a glimpse of hope that a coherent opposition is possible.

He questions what the primary function of the coalition is – is it to control how parties will behave during the election and afterwards, and what will happen after the election if the coalition doesn't achieve a significant breakthrough?

Leon says that an important aspect of the pact is to fuse voters together to help change the government structure in the country.

How closely the parties cooperate, whether they can compete against each other, but also tone down the inter-oppositions sniping; I think that will be the test going ahead. Tony Leon, Former Leader – Democratic Alliance

There's going to be a tussle about whether the parties can bind themselves forever or just through the election. Tony Leon, Former Leader – Democratic Alliance

