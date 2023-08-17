



Whether you know Robert De Niro from Vito Corleone in The Godfather or from Meet the Parents - the award-winning actor is legendary and today he turns 80 years old.

De Niro is known for his collaborations with Martin Scorsese and he's considered to be one of the most influential actors of his generation.

At 80 years old, De Niro isn't slowing down as he welcomed his seventh child earlier this year.

RELATED: [WATCH] ROBERT DE NIRO WELCOMES HIS SEVENTH CHILD... AT 79!

Let's take a look at some of his most influential roles, rated by The Manual.

1) Raging Bull

2) GoodFellas

3) The Irishman

4) Silver Linings Playbook

5) The Godfather: Part 2

6) Taxi Driver

7) Heat

8) The Deer Hunter

9) Once Upon a Time in America

10) The King of Comedy

11) Meet the Parents

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather!