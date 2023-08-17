N1 assault: Mashatile was in convoy but wasn't at crime scene, Cele tells MPs
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has moved to confirm that Deputy President Paul Mashatile was oblivious of the assault of civilians by his bodyguards, on the N1 in Johannesburg last month until informed about it.
Cele on Wednesday told Parliament’s police committee that while Mashatile had been part of the seven-car convoy, he did not know that two of the vehicles had pulled over to confront the passengers of the civilian vehicle.
The police minister said that the deputy president was not in either of the luxury protection services vehicles seen in the social media video of the assault by the eight VIP officers.
"The DP was in the convoy, he was not on the crime scene where two of his cars pulled off to deal with that matter. Talking to him, he realised at home that there were two cars that peeled off, realised at home [&] did not know until he was told later that that incident has happened."
Cele said that the eight officers charged with assault would have to explain in court why they pulled over and accosted the victims.
This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault: Mashatile was in convoy but wasn't at crime scene, Cele tells MPs
