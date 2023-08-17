Domestic workers can now claim RETROSPECTIVELY for injuries sustained on the job





Wasanga speaks to speaks Harry Maphologela (Senior Legal Officer from the Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour) on the call for domestic workers to claim from the Compensation Fund.

FILE: A domestic worker. Picture: Supplied

For many years, domestic workers in South Africa were excluded from claiming compensation for occupational injuries and diseases.

Now, following an amendment to the law, domestic workers, including chauffeurs and gardeners, are entitled to claim if they are injured or contract a disease at work.

Harry Maphologela (Senior Legal Officer at the Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour) says the previous exclusion wasn't an intentional one.

I think it was an oversight; an error in the law. Harry Maphologela, Senior Legal Officer - Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour

In the case of Mahlangu v Minister of Labour, the Constitution Court ruled there was no legitimate basis to exclude private domestic workers from making Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act ('COIDA') claims.

Even when we were taken to court, we were already in the process of amending the legislation so we could cover them. Harry Maphologela, Senior Legal Officer - Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour

Maphologela explains that the amendment to the Act will be applied retrospectively, meaning those who acquired occupational injuries or diseases as far back as 1994 can claim:

They've got three years from the date of the commencement of the amendment to bring in their claims. Harry Maphologela, Senior Legal Officer - Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour

He says the claim must be lodged by the employer.

They submit to the Labour Centre... a report of the accident or disease and a declaration of how much they paid the employee, together with their ID and the ID of the employer. Harry Maphologela, Senior Legal Officer - Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour

And in the case of an unwilling or negligent employer?

There is nothing stopping the injured employee from reporting directly to the Compensation Commissioner. Harry Maphologela, Senior Legal Officer - Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour

Want to find out more about the amendments to COIDA? Scroll up to listen to the podcast.

RELATED:How to register your domestic worker for COIDA