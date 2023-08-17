Russia stops Red Cross from investigating claims it tortures Ukrainian POWs
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Former Ukrainian prisoners of war say they were tortured while in custody at a detention facility in southwestern Russia.
In an interview conducted by BBC, a dozen ex-detainees testified to the "extreme" violence and torture they endured which included:
- Men and women were repeatedly beaten, including in the kidneys and chest and given electric shocks in daily inspections and interrogations
- Russian guards constantly threaten and intimidate detainees
- Captives being starved and deprived of appropriate medical attention – there are reports of captives dying at the facility
The Russian government has denied access to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the facility.
Should these allegations prove to be true, it would constitute a serious war crime.
RELATED: (WATCH) Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities
RELATED: Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Of course, at this stage they are allegations, nothing has been proven.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Why would Russia deny access unless some of this stuff is going on?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_185766220_riga-latvia-may-6-2022-a-poster-of-russian-president-vladimir-putin-appeared-on-the-building-of-the-.html?vti=mymhjsh7trxa8rgl9w-2-109
More from World
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest
Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan.Read More
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger
Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia.Read More
Climate change is reshaping religious beliefs and practices in India
The effect of climate change on some of India’s sacred pilgrimage sites is reshaping religious beliefs.Read More
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof
Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition.Read More
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE
Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy.Read More
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city
When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city.Read More
Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them
A small town in Minnesota’s entire police force resigned, and nobody wants to take over the positions.Read More
World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws
The World Bank - Uganda's biggest lender - says the laws go against its morals and values.Read More
NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa. But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.Read More