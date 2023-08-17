Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?
Amazon’s highly anticipated arrival in South Africa has prompted Takealot to level up.
South Africa’s leading online retailer recently announced that it will be introducing a one-hour delivery service, TakealotNOW.
The service is currently on a trial run in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs, which includes Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuils River and Parow.
According to Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman, they are simply meeting the demands online shoppers – quicker turnaround on delivery.
“TakealotNOW will enable us to fulfil customers’ need for products, delivered faster than ever before while offering an unbeatable range across categories not yet available in the on-demand world.”
A select range of curated products is available under TakealotNOW, such as laptops, smartphones, beauty essential products, toys and backup power products.
It is accessible via a tab in the Mr D app with deliveries available up until 10pm.
The trial will include the rest of the city in the coming months, and eventually more areas across the country.
This new service comes at a challenging time for e-commerce giant as it struggles to maintain profits.
My Broadband reports that Amazon is also set to launch in South Africa in the near future, with the company already advertising serval local vacancies.
Nothing like a little friendly competition to up the ante.
This article first appeared on 947 : Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166398338_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-logo-of-takealot-com-a-south-african-e-commerce-co.html?vti=o9cs3i02b11fybq2u9-1-1
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat
The refuse collector was shocked after the woman ended up laying on the pavement.Read More
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history
Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age?
Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More
Go big or go home? Nope, not anymore... Tinyism is the latest lifestyle trend
HaveYouHeard managing director Kirsty Bissett reports that "tinyism" as a lifestyle is a global trend.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More