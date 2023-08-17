[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:24).

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, in fact, under the blasphemy law, the accused can face the death sentence.

Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan have vandalised Christian homes and set at least four churches alight over claims that two men desecrated the Quran.

According to authorities, torn pages of sacred text with blasphemous content allegedly scribbled on them, were found near a Christian community.

The police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained and an investigation has been opened into the violence.

They have also filed a report again the two Christian men, confirms reports.

Islamic Pakistan



A Christian man Salim Masih has been accused of blaspheming Qur’an, so Muslim Mobs are ransacking and burning churches, Christian cemeteries, and Christian homes.



The anger is said to have been fueled by Muslim clerics whipping up mobs to attack Christians… pic.twitter.com/ZX9XDBoLNH ' Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 16, 2023

An eye for an eye. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.