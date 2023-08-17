Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider' The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. 17 August 2023 12:32 PM
Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot... 17 August 2023 12:25 PM
View all Local
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
Multi-Party Charter for SA resolution opens door for PA to participate in talks The Democratic Alliance's refusal to engage with the Patriotic Alliance was outmanoeuvred by its partners who seemingly preferred... 17 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions? The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. 17 August 2023 12:21 PM
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat The refuse collector was shocked after the woman ended up laying on the pavement. 17 August 2023 2:15 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age? Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same. 17 August 2023 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media. 17 August 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather! Robert De Niro brought us lines like 'revenge is a dish best served cold' in The Godfather and these other iconic movies. 17 August 2023 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
Climate change is reshaping religious beliefs and practices in India The effect of climate change on some of India’s sacred pilgrimage sites is reshaping religious beliefs. 17 August 2023 10:30 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger

17 August 2023 11:21 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
Niger coup

Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus at UKZN around Russia's possible involvement in the Niger coup.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

As West African military chiefs meet to discuss a possible military intervention in Niger, Lester Kiewit asks whether Russia has played any role in the military coup in the country.

While the coup has been supported by a number of other West African countries, ECOWAS recently announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger and said if ousted President Bazoum was not reinstated by 6 August it would intervene.

That deadline is now long passed.

Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, and Russia being uranium and oil rich.

Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus at UKZN says there's no evidence to support claims Russia had any part to play in the coup:

But, there is certainly no doubt that the Russians grasped the opportunity and saw the benefits of supporting the coup leaders.

Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal

Putin had said he does not support the coup originally, but yesterday he spoke with the Malian leader...and offered a peaceful solution.

Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal

I have no doubt, that part of this peaceful solution could be some support to the present Niger coup leader from Wagner or Russia...somewho Russia could benefit from that.

Prof Irina Filatova, Professor emeritus - University of KwaZulu Natal

RELATED:Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger




17 August 2023 11:21 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
Niger coup

More from World

Mob burns churches over blasphemy claims / Pexels: Pamoni Photograph

[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest

17 August 2023 12:44 PM

Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

File: Kedarnath Temple in Rainy season. Picture: Shivam Kumar via Wikimedia Commons

Climate change is reshaping religious beliefs and practices in India

17 August 2023 10:30 AM

The effect of climate change on some of India’s sacred pilgrimage sites is reshaping religious beliefs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© radowitz/123rf.com

Russia stops Red Cross from investigating claims it tortures Ukrainian POWs

17 August 2023 10:09 AM

Russia is denying independent observers access to the facility where Ukrainian prisoners of war are allegedly being tortured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Methane (natural) gas flare. © leodikan/123rf.com

Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof

16 August 2023 1:44 PM

Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © faizalramli/123rf.com

We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE

16 August 2023 1:37 PM

Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city

16 August 2023 1:17 PM

When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them

16 August 2023 12:28 PM

A small town in Minnesota’s entire police force resigned, and nobody wants to take over the positions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

About 100 members of the LGBTQ community marched to Parliament to plead with President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and discourage Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni from signing into law a bill that criminalises homosexuality. Photo: Vincent Lali/GroundUp

World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws

16 August 2023 10:10 AM

The World Bank - Uganda's biggest lender - says the laws go against its morals and values.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa in 2021. Liane, and her twin sisters, Maya and Karla, were murdered by their mother shortly after arriving in New Zealand. Picture: Facebook

NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children

16 August 2023 7:27 AM

In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa. But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at 102 y/o. Facebook: Project 71

'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102

15 August 2023 12:09 PM

Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Grungy Niger flag. Picture: Pixabay.com

Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention

2 August 2023 10:28 AM

On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sudan flag. Picture: Wikicommons.

SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco

24 April 2023 4:53 PM

77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

Business Local Lifestyle

Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs

Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail

Local

EWN Highlights

Teaching and learning disrupted in Mossel Bay owing to protest

17 August 2023 4:18 PM

Mental health one of top challenges women face during menopause - Sasop

17 August 2023 4:07 PM

Parly seeks legal opinion on bill aimed at bolstering Ipid's independence

17 August 2023 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA