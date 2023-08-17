Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider' The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. 17 August 2023 12:32 PM
Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot... 17 August 2023 12:25 PM
View all Local
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
Multi-Party Charter for SA resolution opens door for PA to participate in talks The Democratic Alliance's refusal to engage with the Patriotic Alliance was outmanoeuvred by its partners who seemingly preferred... 17 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions? The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. 17 August 2023 12:21 PM
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat The refuse collector was shocked after the woman ended up laying on the pavement. 17 August 2023 2:15 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age? Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same. 17 August 2023 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media. 17 August 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather! Robert De Niro brought us lines like 'revenge is a dish best served cold' in The Godfather and these other iconic movies. 17 August 2023 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
Climate change is reshaping religious beliefs and practices in India The effect of climate change on some of India’s sacred pilgrimage sites is reshaping religious beliefs. 17 August 2023 10:30 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests

17 August 2023 11:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Swellendam
better service delivery

Fed up community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues, while others looted shops.

Clarence Ford interviews Francois Du Rand, Executive Mayor of Swellendam.

On Wednesday, fed up Swellendam community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues.

As of this morning, sixty people have been arrested, confirms EWN, while a municipal building burnt to the ground during the protests.

Du Rand told the media that people were against a council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services, as a means to ensure that the system wasn't taken advantage of by those who did not qualify.

RELATED: 27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam

RELATED: Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest

Du Rand says that the change in policy allows for the municipality to account for and gain information on the people living in informal settlements in order to upgrade and improve service delivery.

He adds that there's been a criminal element of the protests that took place, as some individuals looted 'spaza' shops last night.

If you are protesting about the indigent policy which has been changed, there's no connection between that and looting shops.

Francois Du Rand, Executive Mayor – Swellendam Local Municipality

Applying for indigent support is 'fairly easy', says Du Rand.

All you need is a copy of your ID, three-month bank statements, and if you're unemployed, an affidavit from the police confirming your unemployment.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests




17 August 2023 11:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Swellendam
better service delivery

More from Local

Cape Town Ayepyep temporarily closes doors amid alleged gangsterism and extortion / Instagram: @cptayepyeplifestyle

Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims

17 August 2023 2:45 PM

The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS training video goes viral / Screenshots from Twitter: @VehicleTrackerz

[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral

17 August 2023 2:30 PM

"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'

17 August 2023 12:32 PM

The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Oscar Pistorius at his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 July 2016. Picture: AFP

Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt

17 August 2023 12:25 PM

Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted

17 August 2023 12:07 PM

Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand closed on 17 August 2023 after a pupil was chased out of a classroom for having dreadlocks. Picture: Google Streetview

Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail

17 August 2023 11:21 AM

This after a widely-circulated video showed the learner being forcefully removed from the classroom due to a new policy that prohibited dreadlocks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?

17 August 2023 10:42 AM

SV Captial is diversifying their product offering by giving clients a chance to invest in delivery bikes for as little as R3 100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Rand Water loses R878 million due to theft and poor infrastructure

17 August 2023 10:10 AM

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says they are making progress in addressing poor infrastructure and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A domestic worker. Picture: Supplied

Domestic workers can now claim RETROSPECTIVELY for injuries sustained on the job

17 August 2023 9:41 AM

In 2020, the Constitutional Court declared the exclusion of domestic workers from occupational injury laws to be unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

Business Local Lifestyle

Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs

Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail

Local

EWN Highlights

Teaching and learning disrupted in Mossel Bay owing to protest

17 August 2023 4:18 PM

Mental health one of top challenges women face during menopause - Sasop

17 August 2023 4:07 PM

Parly seeks legal opinion on bill aimed at bolstering Ipid's independence

17 August 2023 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA