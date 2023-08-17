



Clarence Ford interviews Francois Du Rand, Executive Mayor of Swellendam.

On Wednesday, fed up Swellendam community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues.

As of this morning, sixty people have been arrested, confirms EWN, while a municipal building burnt to the ground during the protests.

Du Rand told the media that people were against a council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services, as a means to ensure that the system wasn't taken advantage of by those who did not qualify.

Calm has been restored in Swellendam following violent protests in the Overberg town. Irate residents took to the streets earlier today to voice their anger over service delivery related issues. 60 people have been arrested and a municipal building set alight @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/oJtGDd36a4 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2023

RELATED: 27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam

RELATED: Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest

Du Rand says that the change in policy allows for the municipality to account for and gain information on the people living in informal settlements in order to upgrade and improve service delivery.

He adds that there's been a criminal element of the protests that took place, as some individuals looted 'spaza' shops last night.

If you are protesting about the indigent policy which has been changed, there's no connection between that and looting shops. Francois Du Rand, Executive Mayor – Swellendam Local Municipality

Applying for indigent support is 'fairly easy', says Du Rand.

All you need is a copy of your ID, three-month bank statements, and if you're unemployed, an affidavit from the police confirming your unemployment.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests