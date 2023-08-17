Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests
Clarence Ford interviews Francois Du Rand, Executive Mayor of Swellendam.
On Wednesday, fed up Swellendam community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues.
As of this morning, sixty people have been arrested, confirms EWN, while a municipal building burnt to the ground during the protests.
Du Rand told the media that people were against a council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services, as a means to ensure that the system wasn't taken advantage of by those who did not qualify.
Calm has been restored in Swellendam following violent protests in the Overberg town. Irate residents took to the streets earlier today to voice their anger over service delivery related issues. 60 people have been arrested and a municipal building set alight @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/oJtGDd36a4' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2023
RELATED: 27 people arrested during violent protest in Swellendam
RELATED: Overberg ANC says it's deeply concerned by Swellendam unrest
Du Rand says that the change in policy allows for the municipality to account for and gain information on the people living in informal settlements in order to upgrade and improve service delivery.
He adds that there's been a criminal element of the protests that took place, as some individuals looted 'spaza' shops last night.
If you are protesting about the indigent policy which has been changed, there's no connection between that and looting shops.Francois Du Rand, Executive Mayor – Swellendam Local Municipality
Applying for indigent support is 'fairly easy', says Du Rand.
All you need is a copy of your ID, three-month bank statements, and if you're unemployed, an affidavit from the police confirming your unemployment.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests
More from Local
Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims
The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.Read More
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt
Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More
Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail
This after a widely-circulated video showed the learner being forcefully removed from the classroom due to a new policy that prohibited dreadlocks.Read More
Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?
SV Captial is diversifying their product offering by giving clients a chance to invest in delivery bikes for as little as R3 100.Read More
Rand Water loses R878 million due to theft and poor infrastructure
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says they are making progress in addressing poor infrastructure and corruption.Read More