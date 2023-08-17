[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:34).
A video has made its rounds on social media, where SAPS officers-in-training underwent what some would call an 'interesting' form of training – playing dodge ball with tyres.
In the video, officers in uniform are seen coming down the stairs, protected with a branded shield while being thrown with tyres, unable to get their footing before another tyre comes their way.
But, in true South African fashion, social media users have found the humour in the video, with one user saying: "Make it realistic, light the tyres on fire."
Another user said: "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from [the] movie Police Academy."
Watch below:
SAPS training 🤭 pic.twitter.com/nBMFvZgzJF' Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) August 16, 2023
Make it realistic, light the tyres on fire.' The Social Technocrat ❤️ 🇿🇦 (@sos_tec_za) August 16, 2023
😂😂😂This so funny. looks like a scene from movie Police Academy' Tshepo Confidence (@TshepoCon) August 16, 2023
Nah the trainers had it in for the 3rd guy in the front row. First he gets 2 tyres and just as he's getting in the zone he gets the kick🤣🤣' AJ (@AmandaJ_G) August 16, 2023
My concern is often it feels like they go out to the field and they don't necessarily have as much training as they need.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
Source : Screenshots from Twitter: @VehicleTrackerz
More from Local
Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims
The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt
Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More
Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests
Fed up community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues, while others looted shops.Read More
Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail
This after a widely-circulated video showed the learner being forcefully removed from the classroom due to a new policy that prohibited dreadlocks.Read More
Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?
SV Captial is diversifying their product offering by giving clients a chance to invest in delivery bikes for as little as R3 100.Read More
Rand Water loses R878 million due to theft and poor infrastructure
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says they are making progress in addressing poor infrastructure and corruption.Read More
More from Entertainment
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness
The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media.Read More
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances
From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather!
Robert De Niro brought us lines like 'revenge is a dish best served cold' in The Godfather and these other iconic movies.Read More
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe
Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa.Read More
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news
While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody asked for.Read More
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk
Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why...Read More
Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday
American actress Viola Davis turned 58 on 11 August and she celebrated her special day in The Mother City.Read More
On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies
Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at his mansion in Graceland.Read More
Happy 65th birthday, Queen Madonna!
The Queen of Pop turns 65 years old today. Let's celebrate with some of her most iconic hits.Read More