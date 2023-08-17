Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail





JOHANNESBURG - A 51-year-old man arrested for pulling the hair of a grade 8 pupil at Crowthorne Christian Academy has been granted bail of R2,000.

Gauteng police said the man appeared at the Midrand Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, facing charges of assault.

This after a widely-circulated video showed the learner being forcefully removed from the classroom due to a new policy that prohibited dreadlocks.

The school, which the Gauteng Education Department said had been operating illegally, has since closed its doors following the incident.

The school has sent out a WhatsApp message to parents alerting them that the school had closed its doors for an unknown period of time.

In the short communique, Tanya Booysens, who is the institution’s owner and principal, told parents that she would soon issue an update on the way forward.

