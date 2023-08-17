Streaming issues? Report here
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'

17 August 2023 12:32 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Lester Kiewit is joined by Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson for the Freedom Front Plus on day two of the convention of the Moonshot Pact in Gauteng.

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba
Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Following the first session of a two-day convention of the so-called Moonshot Pact, one of the parties signed up to allegiance has called the meeting 'fruitful'.

The Freedom Front Plus is one of seven parties which make up the coalition which hope to govern South Africa after next year’s elections.

Party spokesperson Wouter Wessels says things got off to a good start:

We had to come together to say, we need to create hope in South Africa for a better and more responsible government.

Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus

We need a new dawn, a REAL new dawn.

Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus

This is just the start...now the question is how do we get plans going to, if we, take over government, or WHEN rather we implement those plans and solve the problems facing ordinary South Africans daily.

Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus

A coalition should not be about postions at all, it should be about...how this government should actually go about it's business.

Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus

Wessels says if the pact is to have any success it must also begin to engage other parties.

You need a core in the first place and then you need to broaden that. We now cast the net wider.

Wouter Wessels, Spokesperson - Freedom Front Plus

What else was discussed on the first day of the two-day convening of the members of the Moonshot Pact in Gauteng? Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview from Good Morning Cape Town.

RELATED: Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'




