Here's why some businesses choose ACDC Dynamics as their power partner

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption' Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills. 25 August 2023 3:04 PM
'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws. 25 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Local
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections. 25 August 2023 7:33 AM
View all Politics
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay Profmed Medical Scheme has released a White Paper titled "Plugging the Brain Drain" which takes a positive view of the challenges... 24 August 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.  25 August 2023 2:00 PM
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age. 25 August 2023 12:51 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’ Stephan Lombard took Isuzu’s latest D-Max model for a spin (more like a 1,600km road trip). 25 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC. 25 August 2023 3:09 PM
'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for t... 25 August 2023 6:28 AM
'I am who I think I am & I am at the top of my game' - Banyana's Kaylin Swart The 28-year-old started every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup where Banyana Banyana progressed to the round of 16 for the first... 24 August 2023 6:00 AM
View all Sport
JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend The 'Perfect Stranger' singer will perform at Marks Park on 26 August. 25 August 2023 1:51 PM
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
On this day in 1930, Sean Connery (the BEST and original James Bond) was born The legendary actor passed away in October 2020. 25 August 2023 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral. 24 August 2023 2:01 PM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Here's why some businesses choose ACDC Dynamics as their power partner

* 23 August 2023 2:17 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

ACDC Dynamics has emerged as a trusted partner for businesses seeking steadfast power solutions.
this-content-is-sponsored-by-acdcpng

In the fast-paced world of modern business, a constant and reliable power supply is non-negotiable. Enter ACDC Dynamics, a leading force in the realm of power solutions. With a history spanning four decades, ACDC Dynamics has emerged as a key player in providing businesses with the energy autonomy they crave.

Listen to Leon van Tonder and Avinash Sivapershad from ACDC Dynamics chatting to 702's Relebogile Mabotja below:

Through a series of insightful discussions, ACDC Dynamics' experts explained the intricacies of the power challenge. From solar panels to backup power solutions, the 4-week series dove into the core of what businesses need to thrive. They revealed that a backup power solution doesn't need to break the bank. Starting small and scaling based on individual needs is the cornerstone of ACDC Dynamics' approach, which also extends to offering flexible financial options, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can access the power they require.

Catch up on the series below: - It's time to adopt solar as your backup power solution - Choosing the right backup power solution for your home to overcome loadshedding - Factor in Maintenance and Aftercare for Solar Backup Solutions

ACDC Dynamics not only offers a range of power solutions but also provides financial flexibility to cater to various business scenarios. With options for purchasing, financing, and even rent-to-buy arrangements, businesses and households can access the power they need without straining their budgets. The flexibility extends to scalability as well, allowing companies/homes to start small and expand their power systems as their needs evolve.

As part of ACDC Dynamics' "Your Power Partner" competition, they visited their winner and awarded them R150,000 to spend in-store on a backup power system. Watch the video below...

Visit ACDC Dynamics' website to find out how they can assist you with your power needs.




* 23 August 2023 2:17 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

Trending

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

Sport

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (36) dies unexpectedly

Entertainment

Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?

World

EWN Highlights

Namibian President takes jab at UN Security Council for 'undemocratic veto rule'

25 August 2023 4:26 PM

Mkhwebane's fate far from sealed, says Ralph Mathekga

25 August 2023 4:05 PM

Heavy rains and gale force winds lash parts of Cape Town

25 August 2023 3:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA