[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Have you ever been a victim of something that you were not part of?
A crazy video of a refuse worker hitting a woman with a cricket bat is TRENDING.
The CCTV footage shows the workers picking up waste. One of them spots a discarded cricket bat, picks it up, and as he moves the bat forward, the woman comes out of a car.
When he hits another shot, the bat slips out of his hands and hits the woman on the head.
@Jonoloud @bonglez #702Breakfast @Tsikwe1 Auch 🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/Fnf8AOPMC2' Raymond Zwyn (@RaymondZwyn) August 3, 2023
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history
Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age?
Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More
Go big or go home? Nope, not anymore... Tinyism is the latest lifestyle trend
HaveYouHeard managing director Kirsty Bissett reports that "tinyism" as a lifestyle is a global trend.Read More
Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?
TakealotNOW is currently on trial in Cape Town with a select range of curated products available.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 16 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More