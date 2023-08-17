[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you ever been a victim of something that you were not part of?

A crazy video of a refuse worker hitting a woman with a cricket bat is TRENDING.

The CCTV footage shows the workers picking up waste. One of them spots a discarded cricket bat, picks it up, and as he moves the bat forward, the woman comes out of a car.

When he hits another shot, the bat slips out of his hands and hits the woman on the head.

