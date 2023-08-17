Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt





Mandy Wiener speaks with Karyn Maughan, NEWS24 Legal Journalist (Skip to 10:02)

The former Paralympian was imprisoned for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentines Day in 2013.

He is serving a 15-year sentence and has made numerous unsuccessful parole bids in recent years.

Maughan, who wrote an exclusive story on this in News 24, says that Pistorius is arguing that he has served half his sentence and should be eligible.

Pistorius was initially sentenced to 6 years in 2016, but this was increased in 2017.

He says that because there were multiple orders from the supreme court ante-dating his sentence means that he has actually served half the sentence despite the court saying he has not.

According to correctional services he should only be eligible for parole in August next year.

Oscar Pistorius arriving at the High Court in Pretoria ahead of his murder trial on 13 May 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

It remains unclear whether the National prosecuting authority, which was of course the entity which said Pistorius's six year sentence was shockingly lenient, will seek to intervene. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - NEWS24

