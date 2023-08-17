Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt
Mandy Wiener speaks with Karyn Maughan, NEWS24 Legal Journalist (Skip to 10:02)
The former Paralympian was imprisoned for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentines Day in 2013.
He is serving a 15-year sentence and has made numerous unsuccessful parole bids in recent years.
Maughan, who wrote an exclusive story on this in News 24, says that Pistorius is arguing that he has served half his sentence and should be eligible.
Pistorius was initially sentenced to 6 years in 2016, but this was increased in 2017.
He says that because there were multiple orders from the supreme court ante-dating his sentence means that he has actually served half the sentence despite the court saying he has not.
According to correctional services he should only be eligible for parole in August next year.
It remains unclear whether the National prosecuting authority, which was of course the entity which said Pistorius's six year sentence was shockingly lenient, will seek to intervene.Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - NEWS24
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN
More from Local
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared.Read More
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation'
Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth.Read More
[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader
Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao.Read More
Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims
The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.Read More
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt
Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted
Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.Read More