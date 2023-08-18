Streaming issues? Report here
Gaming laptops are gaining popularity, but are they worth it?

18 August 2023 9:01 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Gaming

Gaming laptops offer power and portability.

As the African video gaming market continues on a consistent rise, estimated to generate over $1 billion in revenue by 2024, the demand for powerful gaming PCs increases.

While many gamers still prefer desktop PCs or consoles for gaming, more people are shifting to portable setups with gaming laptops.

The gaming laptop market is growing more than 11% annually and is expected to be worth a staggering $21 billion globally by 2030.

According to Acer Africa product Business Unity Lead Riaad Mangera, gaming PCs, particularly gaming laptops, have become powerful, affordable and convenient in recent years.

“They can use these laptops for games as well as other high-demand tasks such as design or video editing, and they enjoy the longer lifespan of the hardware components and the laptops' excellent build quality. A gaming laptop is an investment, and not just for gaming."

But is a powerful gaming laptop worth it?

Tips to help you decide:

GPU power

Modern gaming laptops use built-in graphic processing units (GPUs), similar to desktop GPUs.

These chips offer great visuals and, similar to desktop GPUs, their performance varies based on the type of GPU.

Heat management

Heat is the main reason why some laptops underperform compared to alternatives.

The best gaming laptops on the market have advanced heat-dissipation features and consumers can also enhance these with cooling pads.

Portability

The best gaming laptops allow gamers to take desktop-level power with them wherever they go – no matter the storage and memory.

Dual purposes

A gaming laptop is not just for gaming.

Consumers can use them for office work, accessing email, jumping onto voice chat channels, downloading mods, and many more.

A gaming laptop's GPU is also helpful for exploring artificial intelligence.

Battery power

Gaming laptops have stronger batteries to accommodate the demands of running a game.

However, there are limits, running a high-end game will limit a battery's performance.

But consumers using a gaming laptop for other purposes will have battery power for days.

Sound and visuals

Gaming laptops emphasise sound and visuals to amplify the gaming experience.

This makes a gaming laptop perfect for watching movies or listening to music, better than many other laptops.


This article first appeared on 947 : Gaming laptops are gaining popularity, but are they worth it?




18 August 2023 9:01 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Gaming

