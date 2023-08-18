US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue
Clarence Ford speaks to DW correspondent, Sertan Sanderson who gives a review of a new hit movie, Red, White and Royal Blue.
Listen to the conversation below.
American and British politics collide for love bringing the drama, romance and a compelling narrative in a hit movie, Red, White, and Royal Blue.
Sanderson reports that the romantic comedy took the number one spot on Amazon within five days of its release.
The movie follows the lives of two protagonists who are from royal roots with one of them in line to take over the British empire while the other is the son of a United States president.
Sanderson says the movie tackles contemporary topics while showing us that everyone (no matter how high you rank on the social or political scale) has to confront their inner demons to find a better version of themselves - all this while the love of your life (and the future of your country) is on the line.
Sanderson reports that this is "an example of a truly constructive approach to how we might all overcome our issues."
Watch the trailer below.
Sanderson says, this is a movie "everyone's talking about", and he recommends that everyone watches it because it's oddly relatable.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt56IC8gDZ4
