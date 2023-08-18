



On the latest episode of Deal or No Deal, Bhekii played for his son. Now, if you're a parent, you'll know the pressure gets worse when you do anything for your kids.

Bhekii's deal was filled with much anticipation as he kept deliberating with an audience chanting, "Take the deal" while others shouted, "Don't take the deal."

RELATED: YOUNG MUSICIAN WINS R40K IN DEAL OR NO DEAL SA, ENOUGH TO BUY HIS DREAM VIOLIN

Did Bhekii take the deal? After asking a family member for help and receiving an answer like "You already know what to do" - Bhekii made a deal in the name of his son and walked away with R14 050.

RELATED: [WATCH] DEAL OR NO DEAL CONTESTANT’S SECRET TO WINNING: ‘KNOW WHEN TO STOP’

Watch the moment below.

Bhekii plans to use his winnings to buy his son a piano who has dreams of pursuing a career in music.

RELATED: DEAL OR NO DEAL SA IMPACTS ORDINARY SOUTH AFRICANS WITH LIFE-CHANGING WINS

As the show's ever-charming host Katlego Maboe said, "You never know what a decision like that can do for him in his life. That could unlock his dreams."

RELATED: [WATCH] DREAMS MADE WITH R1M WON OVER 50 EPISODES OF DEAL OR NO DEAL SA

Hear! Hear!

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30 pm to 8 pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Monday to Friday at 5:30 pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

RELATED: THOUSANDS RAISED FOR CELEBS' BELOVED CHARITIES ON DEAL OR NO DEAL SA

Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.

Deal or No Deal South Africa is proudly sponsored by LottoStar.

This article first appeared on KFM : Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano