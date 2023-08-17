Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared. 17 August 2023 5:40 PM
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation' Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth. 17 August 2023 4:42 PM
[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao. 17 August 2023 3:12 PM
View all Local
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider' The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. 17 August 2023 12:32 PM
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
View all Politics
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans. 17 August 2023 7:07 PM
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions? The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. 17 August 2023 12:21 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues. 17 August 2023 3:05 PM
[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat The refuse collector was shocked after the woman ended up laying on the pavement. 17 August 2023 2:15 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media. 17 August 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader

17 August 2023 3:12 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Solly Msimanga

Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Solly Msimanga, Gauteng DA chairperson and former mayor of Tshwane.

Msimanga has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature for the DA since May 2019 and was the Mayor of Tshwane from 2016 to 2019.

He was also recently re-elected as the DA Gauteng Leader.

He says that now with his re-election the messaging from the DA in Gauteng will be different going forward.

Bashing the ANC is no longer my priority. Everyone knows they messed up. My priority is how we come up with an alternative, what do we want to sell.

Solly Msimanga, Gauteng DA chairperson/Former Mayor of Tshwane

He adds that while working with the US and Liberian embassies, he had the opportunity to travel the world which formed the background for him getting involved in politics.

While travelling he saw how efficiently thing worked in some of the countries, compared to what he saw in many African countries including South Africa, he started thinking he needed to get involved in some way.

After the birth of his son, he decided he needed to make a difference, and that is how he began working with the DA.

Listen to the interview above for more.




17 August 2023 3:12 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Solly Msimanga

More from Local

Image: © Chokniti Khongchum/123rf.com

Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts

17 August 2023 5:40 PM

Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gift of the Givers volunteers distributing food and aid packages. Picture: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation'

17 August 2023 4:42 PM

Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar Pistorius arriving at the High Court in Pretoria ahead of his murder trial on 13 May 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt

17 August 2023 3:07 PM

Oscar Pistorius has asked the constitutional court to declare that he is eligible for parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Ayepyep temporarily closes doors amid alleged gangsterism and extortion / Instagram: @cptayepyeplifestyle

Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims

17 August 2023 2:45 PM

The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS training video goes viral / Screenshots from Twitter: @VehicleTrackerz

[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral

17 August 2023 2:30 PM

"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'

17 August 2023 12:32 PM

The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Oscar Pistorius at his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 July 2016. Picture: AFP

Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt

17 August 2023 12:25 PM

Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Motorists, get ready... highest fuel price spike since Dec 2022 forecasted

17 August 2023 12:07 PM

Petrol, diesel and paraffin prices are expected to soar on Wednesday, 6 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least 60 people have been arrested and a municipal building has been completely destroyed during the riots. Picture: EWN Reporter/Twitter

Swellendam mayor highlights 'element of criminality' amid housing protests

17 August 2023 11:43 AM

Fed up community members took to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery-related issues, while others looted shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

Business Local Lifestyle

Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs

Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: War on zama zamas, SA’s new politics: merit & inclusivity

17 August 2023 10:03 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kushanelwa oZama Zama, uOscar Pistorious kweyomthetho sisekelo

17 August 2023 9:35 PM

ANC supports move to merge small & big schools to form 'mega schools'

17 August 2023 9:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA