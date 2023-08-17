Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The may... 17 August 2023 8:36 PM
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared. 17 August 2023 5:40 PM
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation' Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth. 17 August 2023 4:42 PM
View all Local
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider' The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. 17 August 2023 12:32 PM
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
View all Politics
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans. 17 August 2023 7:07 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues. 17 August 2023 3:05 PM
[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat The refuse collector was shocked after the woman ended up laying on the pavement. 17 August 2023 2:15 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media. 17 August 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
View all Opinion
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Durban
The Money Show
Wayne Duvenage
Bruce Whitfield
Ethekwini
ratepayers
Mxolisi Kaunda
rates boycott
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

A rate payment boycott is playing out in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

News24 reports that the charge is being led by the Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA), which is working around municipal legal frameworks to ensure proper processes to re-establish consistent services.

It says the association has not paid from 31 July, instead transferring funds into one bank account.

At a meeting last week, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda warned residents that it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Durban ratepayers have threatened to file a court application to have the metro placed under administration if it does not meet their demands, reports the Mail & Guardian.

RELATED: ANC says it is working hard to reclaim support in eThekwini

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and asks whether the idea of a tax revolt is perhaps romanticised.

While it is not easy, it is possible and has been done successfully especially in smaller towns Duvenage says.

He believes we're going to see what is happening in Durban, happening more and more in our country.

It's going to become a more regular thing as we see the degradation of service delivery and these rising costs that come from the municipalities who just keep pushing up the values of properties well above inflation.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

It's very difficult, and not the right thing at a national government level... but at local government, if you do it right and you get the courts behind you - if you get all the paperwork right and you get the court orders in your favour - that's the way to do it.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Duvenage says the process isn't necessarily about getting citizens to get the courts to put municipalities under administration for incompetence, for example.

"I don't think the courts have that ability to interfere with the executive powers of local government, what you need is that call to come from provincial and national."

What will happen is that the courts can order the council to be disbanded, he goes on.

First you would have to prove that you've done your homework and given notification to the council to address service delivery.

You need to be reasonable about it, and if you start recording all of that and if you're engaging with the councils and the mayors and, as they are doing in Durban, showing that you've been fair in the whole process and patient...

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

...and you show how the degradation of the service delivery has just become untenable, the courts can order in your favour. This has happened in a few areas like Makhanda, sometimes temporarily, but the minute you start to get those court orders in your favour put the money in trust accounts. Then you start to do the repairs and the paying yourselves.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Unfortunately, this is where errant councils and bad city management is pushing citizens he says.

Duvenage predicts that Joburgers will be following the example of the Durban ratepayers if the council "doesn't get their act together".

"We cannot keep watching these tariffs go up and the service delivery go down."

Scroll up to hear more from Duvenage


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
