Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
A rate payment boycott is playing out in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal.
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations.
News24 reports that the charge is being led by the Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA), which is working around municipal legal frameworks to ensure proper processes to re-establish consistent services.
It says the association has not paid from 31 July, instead transferring funds into one bank account.
At a meeting last week, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda warned residents that it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.
Durban ratepayers have threatened to file a court application to have the metro placed under administration if it does not meet their demands, reports the Mail & Guardian.
RELATED: ANC says it is working hard to reclaim support in eThekwini
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and asks whether the idea of a tax revolt is perhaps romanticised.
While it is not easy, it is possible and has been done successfully especially in smaller towns Duvenage says.
He believes we're going to see what is happening in Durban, happening more and more in our country.
It's going to become a more regular thing as we see the degradation of service delivery and these rising costs that come from the municipalities who just keep pushing up the values of properties well above inflation.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
It's very difficult, and not the right thing at a national government level... but at local government, if you do it right and you get the courts behind you - if you get all the paperwork right and you get the court orders in your favour - that's the way to do it.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Duvenage says the process isn't necessarily about getting citizens to get the courts to put municipalities under administration for incompetence, for example.
"I don't think the courts have that ability to interfere with the executive powers of local government, what you need is that call to come from provincial and national."
What will happen is that the courts can order the council to be disbanded, he goes on.
First you would have to prove that you've done your homework and given notification to the council to address service delivery.
You need to be reasonable about it, and if you start recording all of that and if you're engaging with the councils and the mayors and, as they are doing in Durban, showing that you've been fair in the whole process and patient...Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
...and you show how the degradation of the service delivery has just become untenable, the courts can order in your favour. This has happened in a few areas like Makhanda, sometimes temporarily, but the minute you start to get those court orders in your favour put the money in trust accounts. Then you start to do the repairs and the paying yourselves.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Unfortunately, this is where errant councils and bad city management is pushing citizens he says.
Duvenage predicts that Joburgers will be following the example of the Durban ratepayers if the council "doesn't get their act together".
"We cannot keep watching these tariffs go up and the service delivery go down."
Scroll up to hear more from Duvenage
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
More from Business
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business
Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.Read More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring
High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership
John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month.Read More
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa
Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter.Read More
More from Local
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared.Read More
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation'
Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth.Read More
[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader
Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao.Read More
Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt
Oscar Pistorius has asked the constitutional court to declare that he is eligible for parole.Read More
Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims
The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.Read More
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt
Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
More from Politics
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024
Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last?Read More
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
If finances aren't the problem, what is?Read More
Multi-Party Charter for SA resolution opens door for PA to participate in talks
The Democratic Alliance's refusal to engage with the Patriotic Alliance was outmanoeuvred by its partners who seemingly preferred to increase their chances to oust the ANC in 2024 by inviting as many like-minded parties as possible to join in the pre-elections project.Read More
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'
United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV
In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on her calling for an independent report on the Phala Phala saga, and a lack of budget to adequately deal with the GBV scourge.Read More
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC
The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.Read More