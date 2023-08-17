Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The may... 17 August 2023 8:36 PM
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared. 17 August 2023 5:40 PM
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation' Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth. 17 August 2023 4:42 PM
View all Local
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider' The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. 17 August 2023 12:32 PM
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024 Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last? 17 August 2023 8:49 AM
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists If finances aren't the problem, what is? 17 August 2023 7:41 AM
View all Politics
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans. 17 August 2023 7:07 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues. 17 August 2023 3:05 PM
[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat The refuse collector was shocked after the woman ended up laying on the pavement. 17 August 2023 2:15 PM
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people. 17 August 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appear... 17 August 2023 6:02 AM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral "This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user. 17 August 2023 2:30 PM
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media. 17 August 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances. 17 August 2023 9:21 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

17 August 2023 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Coal energy
Coal mining
Exxaro
company results
Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.
© arturnyk/123rf.com
© arturnyk/123rf.com

After a strong 2022, coal producers like Exxaro are suffering as the demand for the commodity drops and prices fall.

Posting its half-year results on Thursday, Exxaro Resources reported a decline in group revenue of 15% to just under R19 million (compared to just over R22 million for the first half of 2022).

This contributed to a 32% drop in profit to R6.3 billion for the six-month period, from R9.2 billion.

Exxaro declared a gross interim dividend of 1 143 cents per share.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources.

He asks about the "war chest" of funds the Group is building up towards a business model that will move into the future with the energy transition.

We live in interesting times and you must always be prepared for uncertainties you may face, whether you're looking at the global markets or looking at the domestic market.

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

We had very good results despite all the challenges people are talking about, but let's talk about how we defend ourselves. Our stockpiles may have built as a result of the coal that Eskom couldn't take at Medupi... We also have some stockpiles in our Mpumalanga mines, and this is really as a result of the impact of coal that we cannot export because of Transnet....

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

Dr Tsengwa says the Group's "acquisitive" strategy was shared on Thursday with shareholders.

As a fossil fuel-based company Exxaro has to diversify the business or it will face headwinds in as far as climate change is concerned, she says.

We're growing a portfolio that is driven by decarbonisation, looking at new minerals that will be contributing to the energy transition... We're building a formidable renewable energy business which is also going to help South Africa in terms of its own energy transition.

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO - Exxaro Resources

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business




17 August 2023 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Coal energy
Coal mining
Exxaro
company results
Exxaro Resources

More from Business

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring

17 August 2023 7:07 PM

High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding

16 August 2023 9:32 PM

Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture logo. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'

16 August 2023 7:48 PM

The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership

16 August 2023 2:59 PM

John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Kfm

Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa

16 August 2023 8:47 AM

Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste

15 August 2023 9:29 PM

Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

Business Local Lifestyle

Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs

Man arrested for pulling pupil's hair at Midrand school granted bail

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: War on zama zamas, SA’s new politics: merit & inclusivity

17 August 2023 10:03 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kushanelwa oZama Zama, uOscar Pistorious kweyomthetho sisekelo

17 August 2023 9:35 PM

ANC supports move to merge small & big schools to form 'mega schools'

17 August 2023 9:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA