Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system The utility embarked on a cut-off operation in the area on Friday, removing illegal connections and disconnecting non-paying custo... 19 August 2023 1:13 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unit 19 August 2023 10:57 AM
View all Local
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
View all Politics
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
View all Business
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 19 August 2023 8:54 AM
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice. 18 August 2023 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release. 18 August 2023 10:10 AM
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.... 18 August 2023 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring

17 August 2023 7:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala after the Group posts its half-year results.

The Standard Bank Group has reported a huge profit increase again, for the six months to end-June.

Headline earnings were up 35% to R21.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

RELATED: Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 34% to 1 280.6 cents per share.

This performance is underpinned by robust earnings growth across our three banking businesses and improved earnings and returns in our insurance and asset management businesses. Our Africa Regions franchise performed particularly well, contributing 44% to group headline earnings.

Standard Bank Group

The South African banking franchise headline earnings grew by 17% to R8.4 billion.

"During the period, the group proactively assisted over 20 000 South African clients through various client assistance initiatives."

While high interest rates helped offset rising bad loans, the Bank says interest rates are likely to have peaked and "net interest margin tailwinds are expected to fade".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala.

The Group's headline earnings were driven in large measure by fast-growing net interest income , as well as fast-growing non-funded revenues and those grew significantly faster than our costs.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

We raise deposits and pay interest on those deposits, and advance loans and take risk on our customers and charge them a higher interest than we pay on our deposits - that difference is net interest income... Non-funded revenues are fees or commissions that we charge people for the activity, basically bank charges.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

Tshabalala says Standard's costs have gone up in line with inflation both here in South Africa and the Africa Region.

The Group's revenues could come under pressure as interest rates decline, he adds.

It's pretty clear that they will decline in next year... We're pencilling in a one and a quarter per cent decline. Secondly, if there's less volatility, there are less people trying to protect themselves against foreign exchange, to commodities, or their exposure to interest rates...

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

...all of that would give rise to lower trading revenues and then if our clients stop transacting through us that could put pressure then on our revenues and our costs would remain elevated... unless we were to reduce those costs by either slowing down investment or effecting headcount seizures or retrenchments.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Standard Bank Group CEO


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring




17 August 2023 7:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children

18 August 2023 1:17 PM

As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pexels: PhotoMIX Company

Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills

18 August 2023 12:24 PM

Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

17 August 2023 9:41 PM

Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chokniti/123rf.com

How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?

17 August 2023 12:21 PM

The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding

16 August 2023 9:32 PM

Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture logo. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'

16 August 2023 7:48 PM

The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership

16 August 2023 2:59 PM

John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system

Local

Crowthorne Christian Academy parents urged to contact dept over their kids' move

Local

Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit

Local

EWN Highlights

'Challenges facing women not just a numbers game': Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker

19 August 2023 4:40 PM

Motorists warned about Sandton and Midrand road closures ahead of BRICS summit

19 August 2023 4:26 PM

Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA’s unemployment

19 August 2023 3:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA