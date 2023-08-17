Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis

17 August 2023 4:11 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Weed
cannabis

Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis.

Under this new law adults would reportedly be allowed to carry 25 grams of marijuana, grow up to three plants or get the drug as a part of a non-profit ‘cannabis clubs.’

There is hope that this new law will lead to a decrease in drug related crimes.

Minors will still not be allowed to possess cannabis and the government plans to launch a campaign to warn them of the health risks associated with marijuana use.

People will also not be allowed to use the cannabis within 200 metres of a school, playground or sportsground.

© creativefamily/123rf.com
© creativefamily/123rf.com

This will be one of the most liberal marijuana laws in Europe and some suggest it could trigger similar things around the world.

Germany will be joining a number of countries around the world, including South Africa, who have relaxed marijuana use laws.




