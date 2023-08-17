Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
John Perlman speaks with Fatima Hassan, Director and founder of the Health Justice Initiative (HJI).
The HJI brought forward a legal challenge which compelled the Department of Health to disclose details of secret vaccine contracts.
The judge found that it was in public interest for the department to share all vaccine contracts and negotiations, and they must do so within the next ten days.
At this stage we are hoping that Department will cooperate. - Fatima Hassan, Director and Founder - Health Justice Initiative
Hassan says that once they see the documents, they may be able to get more clarity on the terms and conditions that were agreed on in these contracts.
She adds that they have never argued that something illegal has been done but just want to better understand why we are in the situation we are in and what was agreed to.
Listen to the interview above for more.
