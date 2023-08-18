Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'We don't have to prove anything to anyone' - Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana

18 August 2023 5:45 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Thembi Kgatlana
2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup

Kgatlana also called for the growth of women’s sports to be accelerated so the that next generation of stars does not have the same issues as the current one.

Banyana Banyana superstar, Thembi Kgatlana, lit up the FIFA Women’s World Cup with her electric pace and superb finishing and although it wasn't enough to get Banyana past the round of 16, it certainly made the world take notice of the talent she is.

While the 27-year-old was shining on the field, things off the field were difficult, with Kgatlana revealing that she had lost three family members in the space of two weeks around the World Cup.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Kgatlana said she had considered leaving the team on a few occasions.

I worked hard to be at the World Cup. I told the coach and manager many times that I wanted to go back home to be with my family. Every day I saw my team fighting and talking about getting through the group stage, so I couldn’t just pack my bags and leave them. I might not play another World Cup and what I could control, I had to control. My family wanted me to stay at the World Cup. I wanted to be home but I couldn’t be and losing three family members in two weeks is crazy. I was a leader in the team and I needed to understand that it’s not just for me but for the country as well.

Thembi Kgatlana, Banyana Banyana Striker
Banyana Banyana Striker Thembi Kgatlana. Picture 947.
Banyana Banyana Striker Thembi Kgatlana. Picture 947.

The star striker was criticised on her return from the tournament after not talking to the media on her arrival at OR Tambo International. The Racing Louisville player gave her side of the story.

I am a human being before I am a soccer player. I don’t know too many people who would be able to go through what I went through on a personal and professional level. I told Safa officials that I didn’t want to speak to the media because I wasn’t ready for that. I had to protect myself and at the end of the day, you have to draw a line. At the moment, it didn’t seem like the media cared too much about the circumstances that were surrounding me. No one wants to understand the why and that’s disappointing for me. The respect has to be both ways.

Thembi Kgatlana, Banyana Banyana Striker
Banyana Banyana Striker Thembi Kgatlana and Robert Marawa Picture 947.
Banyana Banyana Striker Thembi Kgatlana and Robert Marawa Picture 947.

Kgatlana also called for the growth of women’s sport to be accelerated so the that next generation of stars does not have the same issues as the current one.

I was very sad that in this day and age we still have to be fighting. We don’t have to prove anything to anyone and I don’t like this comparison between us and the men’s team. Personally, I was very sad in the way that we left and the small issues that we had to bring up. Let’s deal with the small things because they make such a big difference and things shouldn’t have got to where they got to. This morning at the breakfast, I was on stage with Bongi Msomi and change is coming but we need to fast-track that change. We need to get the league rolling and sort out these small issues because the generation after us can’t be dealing with the same issues we are dealing with now.

Thembi Kgatlana, Banyana Banyana Striker

Watch below for the full interview with Thembi Kgatlana:


This article first appeared on EWN : 'We don't have to prove anything to anyone' - Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana




