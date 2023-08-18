Gauteng EFF concerned Crowthorne Christian Academy allowed to operate for years
CAPE TOWN -The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng said it is concerned that the Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand has been allowed to operate for years without being fully registered.
The institution has recently come under fire after a widely circulated video showed a man forcefully removing a 13-year-old girl from a classroom for having dreadlocks.
The Gauteng Education Department subsequently announced that the school is registered under a different name and address.
The EFF has staged pickets outside the school since the video emerged, calling for the institution to be permanently shut down.
READ: Midrand school at centre of anti-dreadlocks row 'operating illegally' - DBE
While the owner of Crowthorne Christian Academy who was seen pulling the 13-year-old girl's hair on video footage was arrested and released on bail of R2,000 on Thursday, there are growing concerns over the number of schools operating illegally.
The EFF in Gauteng has now called on the government to do a thorough review of all the private institutions that are operating in the country.
The party said it was even more worrying that this was not the first time a private school had adopted a policy that discriminated against a black girl's hair.
The school's management has since shut its doors indefinitely, while the Gauteng Education Department said it would ensure the 13-year-old was transferred to another institution.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng EFF concerned Crowthorne Christian Academy allowed to operate for years
More from Local
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on.Read More
Teen moms in SA: What does it take to go back to school?
Teen mothers face a number of challenges and often struggle to resume their education.Read More
Specialist says 'impoundment laws are clear' as minibus taxi court battle ensues
Both the City and the taxi association have reached an agreement on which serious offences will result in an impoundment.Read More
[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'
In a gut-wrenching video, a Manenberg resident shows the reality of living in the area, fearing for her life on a daily basis.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared.Read More
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation'
Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth.Read More
[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader
Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao.Read More
Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt
Oscar Pistorius has asked the constitutional court to declare that he is eligible for parole.Read More