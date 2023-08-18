Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

18 August 2023 10:27 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Manenberg gang violence

In a gut-wrenching video, a Manenberg resident shows the reality of living in the area, fearing for her life on a daily basis.

Lester Kiewit interviews Raeefah Benjamin, a Manenberg resident, and Vernon Visagie, Chair of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF).

The violence that's been simmering in Manenberg in recent months has erupted into a full-blown street war.

In the past three months:

  • Nine-year-old Tiano Anthony was shot in the head and killed
  • A 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Manenberg police station
  • A mom and a bystander were caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting
  • A 57-year-old caretaker was shot and killed

On Thursday, parents were instructed to pick up their children from school at 10 am as gang violence intensified.

Raeefah Benjamin, a resident of Manenberg, took to social media with a gut-wrenching video, begging for alternative shelter as she and her family can no longer stand the trauma of dodging bullets daily.

RELATED: 20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station

RELATED: What really happened to Tiano Anthony?

Visagie says that they've tirelessly pleaded with officials to deploy resources to help and assist Maneberg, but all efforts have fallen short.

He says that for many people living in the area, this has become their norm and have accepted that it's part of their lifestyle, which "drives fear" into the CPF.

This is what it is... Their cry is our cry.

Vernon Visagie, Chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum

Benjamin, however, is one of the many residents who refuse to accept this.

She says community members fear joining meetings to discuss ways forward as their safety on walks home remains unpredictable, not knowing when shots will be fired.

Benjamin says they're tired of risking their lives every day, even inside their homes or simply standing on their front step.

This is not the way of living.

Raeefah Benjamin, Manenberg resident

I can't live like this anymore, I can take it anymore!

Raeefah Benjamin, Manenberg resident

I saw too many people getting killed.

Raeefah Benjamin, Manenberg resident

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'




Share this:
