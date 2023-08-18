[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Raeefah Benjamin, a Manenberg resident, and Vernon Visagie, Chair of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF).
The violence that's been simmering in Manenberg in recent months has erupted into a full-blown street war.
In the past three months:
- Nine-year-old Tiano Anthony was shot in the head and killed
- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Manenberg police station
- A mom and a bystander were caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting
- A 57-year-old caretaker was shot and killed
On Thursday, parents were instructed to pick up their children from school at 10 am as gang violence intensified.
Raeefah Benjamin, a resident of Manenberg, took to social media with a gut-wrenching video, begging for alternative shelter as she and her family can no longer stand the trauma of dodging bullets daily.
Visagie says that they've tirelessly pleaded with officials to deploy resources to help and assist Maneberg, but all efforts have fallen short.
He says that for many people living in the area, this has become their norm and have accepted that it's part of their lifestyle, which "drives fear" into the CPF.
This is what it is... Their cry is our cry.Vernon Visagie, Chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum
Benjamin, however, is one of the many residents who refuse to accept this.
She says community members fear joining meetings to discuss ways forward as their safety on walks home remains unpredictable, not knowing when shots will be fired.
Benjamin says they're tired of risking their lives every day, even inside their homes or simply standing on their front step.
This is not the way of living.Raeefah Benjamin, Manenberg resident
I can't live like this anymore, I can take it anymore!Raeefah Benjamin, Manenberg resident
I saw too many people getting killed.Raeefah Benjamin, Manenberg resident
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'
Source : Screenshots from Facebook: Raeefah Benjamin
