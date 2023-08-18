Siya Kolisi reclaims his captaincy as Springboks take on Wales this weekend
Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 editor Jan De Koning ahead of the Springboks' match against Wales.
It's a big match and, along with the one against New Zealand next Friday, it will ultimately decide the starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup in September.
Nienaber made 11 changes to the starting team that defeated Argentina two weeks ago.
Big additions include Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse.
De Koning says Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has been making an effort to consistently rotate his players but this will stop with this upcoming game and the next one against New Zealand on 25 August as he finalises his World Cup team.
There will maybe be four to five changes next week (against New Zealand), but we are basically seeing the formation of our A team.Jan De Koning, editor – Rugby365
There has been equal concern and excitement surrounding Siya Kolisi’s return, as he reclaims his captaincy.
Kolisi has not played since June when he suffered a serious knee injury which required surgery.
RELATED: Siya Kolisi undergoes surgery in a bid to be fit for World Cup
Yes, there is a risk that Siya could aggravate the injury… but there is always a risk. He had to get some game time, unfortunately, because he hasn’t played since April, he needs this.Jan De Koning, editor – Rugby365
De Koning says the Springboks work on a principle that the player will remain on the field for as long as he can be productive.
If Kolisi can remain productive for 10 minutes or the full 80, that’s what he will play.
Kick-off is at 4:15 pm on Saturday (19 August).
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
RELATED: (LISTEN) The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks
This article first appeared on 947 : Siya Kolisi reclaims his captaincy as Springboks take on Wales this weekend
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Siya_Kolisi_2022.jpg
More from Sport
'We don't have to prove anything to anyone' - Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana
Kgatlana also called for the growth of women’s sports to be accelerated so the that next generation of stars does not have the same issues as the current one.Read More
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography
Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appearances for the club and netting 60 times, making him a firm fan favourite.Read More
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final
The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games.Read More
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.Read More
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup
Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago.Read More
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox
Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a third season in a row.Read More
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup
Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’.Read More
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind'
'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos.Read More
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy?
Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024.Read More