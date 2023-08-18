Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film
Bradley Cooper is being accused of anti-Semitism and stereotyping Jewish people for wearing a large prosthetic nose to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in an upcoming biopic.
(Skip to 3.15 for Adam Gilchrist's report.)
Cooper is set to play music composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic called Maestro - the trailer for the movie was released on 14 August on Netflix.
In the trailer, Cooper is seen wearing a prosthetic nose to make him look like Bernstein.
Watch below.
Many people on social media including English actress Tracy-Ann Oberman (who is Jewish) compared Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to "Blackface or Yellowface" on Instagram and on a British television programme Channel 4 News.
Oberman also posted about this to her Instagram Stories with the following caption:
If Bradley Cooper green lights your film to play the Jewish composer Bernstein and you want him over a Jewish A-lister who can equally play that role – then let Bradley Cooper’s acting be so magnificent and truthful that the character of Bernstein shines through what he already looks like. If he needs to wear a prosthetic nose then that is, to me and many others, the equivalent of Blackface or Yellowface. Cillian could play Oppenheimer because he looks like Oppenheimer and could get the power of the man’s story and Jewishness through the power of his acting, ditto Tom Conti as Einstein didn’t have to ‘wear’ a nose.Tracy-Ann Oberman, Actress - United Kingdom
Bernstein's family (and other Jewish actors) defended Cooper online by releasing a statement saying that they were perfectly fine with the film and admire Cooper's commitment to the role.
(1/6) From Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein:' Leonard Bernstein (@LennyBernstein) August 16, 2023
Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father. pic.twitter.com/y9xZWDotJe
Cooper has not released a statement about this.
Gilchrist asks, "Isn't this called acting? Putting on a wig, make-up, contact lenses, glasses... isn't a prosthetic nose the same?"
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU6GbM5c9aE
More from Entertainment
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name
A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford.Read More
US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue
It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano
It was an episode filled with anticipation, but finally, Bhekii took the deal, walking away with R14 050 for his son!Read More
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.Read More
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent succumbs after suffering long-term illness
The actor's talent agency Carey Dodd Associates confirmed Kent's death in a statement on social media.Read More
Happy 63rd birthday, Sean Penn! Look back at his best performances
From 'Mystic River' to 'Milk', we celebrate Sean Penn's birthday with a look back at some of his best performances.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Robert De Niro, our favourite Godfather!
Robert De Niro brought us lines like 'revenge is a dish best served cold' in The Godfather and these other iconic movies.Read More
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe
Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa.Read More
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news
While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody asked for.Read More