South Africa's tap water is 'generally' safe and clean – report
John Perlman speaks to News24 writer, Phillip de Wet about their independent water testing report.
While the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu is yet to release its Blue Drop Report, which was expected in July, News24 has quietly been testing the drinking water across six major cities.
They have committed to weekly testing over a three-month period to not only test the quality of the water but how that quality changes over time.
We’ve got the annual Blue Drop Report, from governments perspective, you have occasional testing from academics and institutes but you don’t have comparative testing over time in these major cities.Phillip de Wet, writer – News24
The report covers Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha, and Bloemfontein.
Journalists drew water samples from taps connected directly to the municipal supply at their homes or close to where they live.
Samples were tested by certified laboratories using an approach in line with national standard which looks at seven specific factors that broadly tests for bacteria and chemicals.
We’re just trying to say, ‘is the water safe and can you trust the numbers that come out of the authorities?’ and is that changing overtime.Phillip de Wet, writer – News24
The report has thus far found that across these cities, the water coming out of our taps is generally safe and clean and often of a very high quality.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : South Africa's tap water is 'generally' safe and clean – report
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
What we get wrong about self-esteem: It’s built through actions, NOT words
People want quick fixes, but unfortunately, building healthy, realistic, and stable self-esteem isn’t that simple.Read More
Gaming laptops are gaining popularity, but are they worth it?
Gaming laptops offer power and portability.Read More
Computer reads human brain listening to Pink Floyd. Recreates song from reading
Scientists at Berkeley University have successfully trained a computer to analyse the brain activity of people listening to music.Read More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More
[LISTEN] How low Vitamin D can affect your health, and what you can do about it
Getting enough vitamin D might not be something that regularly crosses your mind, but a lack of this can cause health issues.Read More
[WATCH] EISH!! Refuse waste worker mistakenly hits woman with cricket bat
The refuse collector was shocked after the woman ended up laying on the pavement.Read More
Europe's oldest mummy's DNA shows darkest skin tone recorded in European history
Albert Zink, co-author of this study says this is the darkest skin tone recorded in contemporary European people.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Your body can be younger than you are... What's your true age?
Your chronological age and biological age may not be the same.Read More