Operation Shanela to continue long after BRICS summit, says security cluster





JOHANNESBURG - The national security cluster said that crime-fighting operations in Gauteng would continue long after the BRICS summit.

The national joint operational and intelligence structure announced on Thursday that all law enforcement agencies under it would be deployed to Johannesburg for the duration of the conference.

It said that all security measures had been put in place to ensure that the conference ran smoothly.

Over 40 heads of state, government ministers and diplomats from across the world are expected to attend the 15th annual BRICS summit next week, which will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Over the past few weeks, police have been conducting crime-busting raids in many parts of Johannesburg.

Natjoints co-chairperson, Tebello Mosikili, said these operations were not a PR exercise ahead of the BRICS conference.

“So, we are looking at any security challenges and we will put strategies in place to mitigate the challenges and even beyond this event, there will still be Operation Shanela.”

The BRICS summit will run from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.

