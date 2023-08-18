Operation Shanela to continue long after BRICS summit, says security cluster
JOHANNESBURG - The national security cluster said that crime-fighting operations in Gauteng would continue long after the BRICS summit.
The national joint operational and intelligence structure announced on Thursday that all law enforcement agencies under it would be deployed to Johannesburg for the duration of the conference.
It said that all security measures had been put in place to ensure that the conference ran smoothly.
READ:
- SA security cluster has ace up its sleeve to rid BRICS Summit of load shedding
- SA confident of hosting safe and secure BRICS summit
Over 40 heads of state, government ministers and diplomats from across the world are expected to attend the 15th annual BRICS summit next week, which will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Over the past few weeks, police have been conducting crime-busting raids in many parts of Johannesburg.
Natjoints co-chairperson, Tebello Mosikili, said these operations were not a PR exercise ahead of the BRICS conference.
“So, we are looking at any security challenges and we will put strategies in place to mitigate the challenges and even beyond this event, there will still be Operation Shanela.”
The BRICS summit will run from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.
This article first appeared on EWN : Operation Shanela to continue long after BRICS summit, says security cluster
More from Local
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.Read More
[WATCH] Senior church leaders beefing and refusing to shake hands... goes VIRAL
How do you handle beef with your siblings, friends or colleagues? These church leaders had no idea...Read More
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on.Read More
Teen moms in SA: What does it take to go back to school?
Teen mothers face a number of challenges and often struggle to resume their education.Read More
Specialist says 'impoundment laws are clear' as minibus taxi court battle ensues
Both the City and the taxi association have reached an agreement on which serious offences will result in an impoundment.Read More
[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'
In a gut-wrenching video, a Manenberg resident shows the reality of living in the area, fearing for her life on a daily basis.Read More
Gauteng EFF concerned Crowthorne Christian Academy allowed to operate for years
The institution has recently come under fire after a widely circulated video showed a man forcefully removing a 13-year-old girl from a classroom for having dreadlocks.Read More