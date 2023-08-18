



Lester Kiewit interviews Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Specialist.

The impounding of taxis is at the heart of the stand-off between Santaco and transport authorities.

Earlier this month, Santaco embarked on a violent eight-day stay-away where five people died while buses, trucks, private vehicles and facilities were torched and damaged.

Eventually, both the City and the taxi association reached an agreement that no more taxis would be impounded within the next 14 days to resolve the issues.

Amongst the serious offences which would result in an immediate impoundment is if a car isn't roadworthy, but what does that exactly mean?

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

While there may be some confusion on what it means to be 'road worthy', Proctor-Parker says that the specifications are very clear according to the Road Traffic Act.

He adds that vehicles who transport people and are somewhat responsible for their livelihood are held at a higher standard.

As Santaco fights a legal battle with the City in regard to impounded vehicles, Proctor-Parker says that it's up to the court to determine if the vehicle should be taken off the road just for a damaged taillight purely because it's transporting people, as it typically wouldn't be under normal circumstances.

He adds that the condition of the tyres are vitally important and often "take massive abuse".

The specifications are very clear. Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Specialist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Specialist says 'impoundment laws are clear' as minibus taxi court battle ensues