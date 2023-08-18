Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name





Yes, Harrison Ford is an award-winning actor and environmental activist... and now a snake has been named after the star.

The nearly foot-and-a-half long yellow-brown snake was found in Otishi National Park in Peru by adventurous German scientists and researchers who happened upon the newly discovered species.

The park is located within Peru’s Junín and Cusco regions, both of which are currently deemed unsafe for travelers by the United States Department of State.

Dr. Edgar Lehr, the lead author of a scientific paper describing the snake species published a report on 15 August in the German journal Salamandra which states that the Peruvian snake is scientifically named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi in honour of Ford's environmental advocacy.

Lehr reports that he took the 40.6-centimetre (16-inch) adult male snake with bronze and gold scales back to his lab where he was able to confirm that the species had been undocumented using genetic sequencing.

Lehr said naming the animal with a nod to Ford was a perfect fit, not only because of the tongue-in-cheek reference to Indiana Jones’ hatred for the scaly creatures. Ford, in real life, is a devoted conservationist and environmentalist.

It's reported that the team of scientists also located and named a previously unmapped waterfall and documented a lizard species unknown to science.

In a statement about Ford's knowledge of a snake with the same name, Ford jokingly stated that the snake has “eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would’ve been friends in the early ‘60s."

Ford (more seriously) said this discovery is humbling and shows that we still have lots to learn about the wide wild world.

In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere. On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life. Harrison Ford, Actor

Here's to Tachymenoides harrisonfordi!

