President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 2:03).
Over 40 heads of State will gather for the 15th annual Brics Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre from 22 to 24 August.
The Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine will not be joining, the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.
A statement by the Presidency expresses President Ramaphosa's confidence in the success of the Summit.
RELATED: BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person
RELATED: Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms
RELATED: SA security cluster has ace up its sleeve to rid BRICS Summit of load shedding
The idea is to blunt Western dominance of multilateral politics... How this is going to play out I don't know.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
More from Local
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.Read More
[WATCH] Senior church leaders beefing and refusing to shake hands... goes VIRAL
How do you handle beef with your siblings, friends or colleagues? These church leaders had no idea...Read More
Teen moms in SA: What does it take to go back to school?
Teen mothers face a number of challenges and often struggle to resume their education.Read More
Specialist says 'impoundment laws are clear' as minibus taxi court battle ensues
Both the City and the taxi association have reached an agreement on which serious offences will result in an impoundment.Read More
[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'
In a gut-wrenching video, a Manenberg resident shows the reality of living in the area, fearing for her life on a daily basis.Read More
Operation Shanela to continue long after BRICS summit, says security cluster
Over the past few weeks, police have been conducting crime busting raids in many parts of Johannesburg.Read More
Gauteng EFF concerned Crowthorne Christian Academy allowed to operate for years
The institution has recently come under fire after a widely circulated video showed a man forcefully removing a 13-year-old girl from a classroom for having dreadlocks.Read More
More from Politics
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition'
Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.Read More
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote
Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together should the ANC fail to reach a 50+1 majority at the general polls next year.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024
Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last?Read More
[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
If finances aren't the problem, what is?Read More
Multi-Party Charter for SA resolution opens door for PA to participate in talks
The Democratic Alliance's refusal to engage with the Patriotic Alliance was outmanoeuvred by its partners who seemingly preferred to increase their chances to oust the ANC in 2024 by inviting as many like-minded parties as possible to join in the pre-elections project.Read More
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'
United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More