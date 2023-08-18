President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton





Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 2:03).

Over 40 heads of State will gather for the 15th annual Brics Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre from 22 to 24 August.

The Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine will not be joining, the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

A statement by the Presidency expresses President Ramaphosa's confidence in the success of the Summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for their first bilateral meeting since he took office on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.

The idea is to blunt Western dominance of multilateral politics... How this is going to play out I don't know. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

