702 Drive with John Perlman
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Sport

Rachel Kolisi says 'it's a miracle' Siya will play at RWC after knee surgery

18 August 2023 11:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
World Rugby
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
2023 rugby world cup

Rachel Kolisi wishes Siya and the Springboks well as they depart for France to play in the Rugby World Cup.

Siya Kolisi will return to the field for the first time since his injury which required surgery in June to play in the Rugby World Cup in September.

RELATED: [WATCH] SPRINGBOK CAPTAIN SIYA KOLISI ON THE MEND AFTER KNEE OP

While fans wait in anticipation to see how (and even if) Kolisi's injury will affect his performance on the field, his beloved wife, Rachel Kolisi is calling it "a miracle" that her man is heading back to play after his knee surgery just 106 days ago.

Rachel mentioned on Instagram that Kolisi had left for France on Sunday, 13 August and is praying for even more miracles during The Rugby World Cup journey.

RELATED: 'GO SPRINGBOX' - TERRIBLE SPELLING SLIP OR BRILLIANT MARKETING MOVE?

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI RECLAIMS HIS CAPTAINCY AS SPRINGBOKS TAKE ON WALES THIS WEEKEND

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has been making an effort to consistently rotate his players but this will stop with this upcoming game and the next one against New Zealand on 25 August as he finalises his World Cup team.

Big additions include Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche and Jaden Hendrikse.

In a recent interview on 702, the Springbok's coach says that the team works on a principle that a player will remain on the field for as long as he can be productive.

Ahead of the World Cup kick off in September, teams are undergoing test matches on French soil - the Springboks take on Wales on Saturday, 19 August at 4.15 pm.

Of course, we're hoping that Kolisi can last the whole game tomorrow and during the World Cup - fingers (and toes) crossed!

As for Rachel, we have no doubt that she'll continue to support her bae through this "miracle."

RELATED: [WATCH] 'I WAS WILDING, SHE STAYED WITH ME.' SIYA KOLISI ON WIFE'S STEADY LOVE

Also, congrats to the Kolisi's for celebrating their seventh anniversary - the way you both love each other is so contagious!

RELATED: [WATCH] 'IS THIS FOR THE BONE CHEEKS?' SIYA KOLISI NARRATES WIFE'S MAKEUP VIDEO

Rachel shared a cute picture of their wedding.

While Siya took us down memory lane with a picture showing a younger Rachel and Siya before fame, prestige and kids.


This article first appeared on KFM : Rachel Kolisi says 'it's a miracle' Siya will play at RWC after knee surgery




