Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to3:38).
Google intends to train 20 000 Nigerian women and youth in digital skills to help the government create one million digital jobs in the country.
To assist, the multinational technology company is giving the government a grant of $1.6 million.
This is in attempt to involve and empower women and youth as they step into the digital sphere.
This could be very good news to Nigeria, and they need good news.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Source : Pexels: PhotoMIX Company
