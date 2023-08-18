[WATCH] Senior church leaders beefing and refusing to shake hands... goes VIRAL
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you tend to engage in conflict or beefing with individuals you dislike?
A video that has gone viral shows two men, who are believed to be senior church leaders, ignoring each other.
A leader is celebrated by all congegrants except for one church member who snubbed him.
Despite his fellow churchman refusing to shake his hand, the man continued to sing and dance, which was quite funny.
Oh yhini inkceku madoda 🙈, zine beef pic.twitter.com/fhzZ1aCJIt' Mzukulwan_KaMasoka (@Rhoyi_Tanzi) August 17, 2023
