[WATCH] Senior church leaders beefing and refusing to shake hands... goes VIRAL

702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Opinion
Latest Local
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis. 18 August 2023 4:13 PM
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt. 18 August 2023 2:19 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The may... 17 August 2023 8:36 PM
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice. 18 August 2023 2:30 PM
Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement It's never too late (or too early) to start saving towards your retirement! 18 August 2023 12:46 PM
Is climate change a reason not to have kids? The environmental burden of having a child might make people reconsider becoming parents, but the issue is more complex than that. 18 August 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
Rachel Kolisi says 'it's a miracle' Siya will play at RWC after knee surgery Rachel Kolisi wishes Siya and the Springboks well as they depart for France to play in the Rugby World Cup. 18 August 2023 11:48 AM
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release. 18 August 2023 10:10 AM
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.... 18 August 2023 9:14 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Local

[WATCH] Senior church leaders beefing and refusing to shake hands... goes VIRAL

18 August 2023 12:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Religion
Conflict
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

How do you handle beef with your siblings, friends or colleagues? These church leaders had no idea...

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Do you tend to engage in conflict or beefing with individuals you dislike?

A video that has gone viral shows two men, who are believed to be senior church leaders, ignoring each other.

A leader is celebrated by all congegrants except for one church member who snubbed him.

Despite his fellow churchman refusing to shake his hand, the man continued to sing and dance, which was quite funny.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.




18 August 2023 12:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Religion
Conflict
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis

18 August 2023 4:13 PM

The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.

Former Public Proctor Advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702. Picture: 702.

Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt

18 August 2023 2:19 PM

The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.

Pexels: PhotoMIX Company

Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills

18 August 2023 12:24 PM

Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg taking place from 27 to 28 July 2023. Picture: GCIS

President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton

18 August 2023 11:40 AM

The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on.

Image: © rawpixel/ 123rf.com

Teen moms in SA: What does it take to go back to school?

18 August 2023 11:23 AM

Teen mothers face a number of challenges and often struggle to resume their education.

Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

Specialist says 'impoundment laws are clear' as minibus taxi court battle ensues

18 August 2023 10:33 AM

Both the City and the taxi association have reached an agreement on which serious offences will result in an impoundment.

Manenberg erupts into a warzone / Screenshots from Facebook: Raeefah Benjamin

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

18 August 2023 10:27 AM

In a gut-wrenching video, a Manenberg resident shows the reality of living in the area, fearing for her life on a daily basis.

Natjoints co-chairperson Tebello Mosikili. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

Operation Shanela to continue long after BRICS summit, says security cluster

18 August 2023 9:28 AM

Over the past few weeks, police have been conducting crime busting raids in many parts of Johannesburg.

Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand closed on 17 August 2023 after a pupil was chased out of a classroom for having dreadlocks. Picture: Google Streetview

Gauteng EFF concerned Crowthorne Christian Academy allowed to operate for years

18 August 2023 6:56 AM

The institution has recently come under fire after a widely circulated video showed a man forcefully removing a 13-year-old girl from a classroom for having dreadlocks.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

EWN Highlights

July 2021 unrest: Govender brothers sentence must serve as a deterrent, says NPA

18 August 2023 6:07 PM

Tshwane buckles under pressure as municipal workers' strike enters 3rd week

18 August 2023 5:47 PM

Murder rate drop 'no cause for celebration' as 'it's not just a number' - Cele

18 August 2023 5:30 PM

