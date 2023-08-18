Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement
Ray Whites speaks with 12-year-old investment whizz, Dali.
Some people find it difficult to save for their retirement.
To break the cycle, Discovery Invest has enlisted Dali’s help to get more people on the right path.
When it comes to investing and saving, it is important to start as soon as possible, he says.
It’ll probably be easier to adjust your lifestyle now then it might be when you retire.Dali, investment whizz
He says by the age of 30 people should have saved one and a half times their annual salary.
By 40 this should be four and a half times, and at 50, this should be nine times.
If these figures seem a little daunting, not to worry, it is never too late to start saving.
But if you do start late, Dali recommends the following:
1) Increase your monthly savings
2) Invest more aggressively in a diversified portfolio
3) Don’t cash out your pension when changing job
4) If you can, retire later
Now how to make that retirement money last? Use the 4% rule…
Four percentage is the maximum amount of your savings you should withdraw each year once your retire to ensure your savings lasts you at least 30 years.Dali, investment whizz
Scroll above to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on 947 : Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement
