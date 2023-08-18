How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children
Bruce Whitfield speaks with Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital
When older parents see their adult children struggling with their own personal finance, they may not realise that there are things they can do to give them a leg up.
Rather than waiting until both parents die before their children inherit, there are ways those with means can help their family while they are still alive.
Nowadays there is so much economic hardship on people, especially for those with children.
RELATED: Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement
There is no way to raise children on shoestring anymore.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
One way grandparents can help is by paying for schooling for their grandchildren to take the pressure off the parents.
In addition to this, if you would like to help your children with their home loan, Ingram says you are allowed to donate up to R100 000 per person per year with no tax implications.
So, Grandad can donate R100 000 to anybody each year, and grandmother can do the same.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
No matter how many kids you have, you have only got R100 000 you can dish out before you start paying donations tax.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
RELATED: What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
However, he adds that you should only help within your means and should not put yourself in a poor financial position to help others.
Being a burden on you family late in life, that is no gift at all.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71507067_couple-sitting-at-table-and-calculating-bills-at-home.html?vti=mqvnjmnmuiywoxa389-1-16
More from Lifestyle
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert
Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More
Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement
It's never too late (or too early) to start saving towards your retirement!Read More
Is climate change a reason not to have kids?
The environmental burden of having a child might make people reconsider becoming parents, but the issue is more complex than that.Read More
South Africa's tap water is 'generally' safe and clean – report
An independent water testing report by News24 has revealed the quality of water in South Africa's six major cities.Read More
What we get wrong about self-esteem: It’s built through actions, NOT words
People want quick fixes, but unfortunately, building healthy, realistic, and stable self-esteem isn’t that simple.Read More
Gaming laptops are gaining popularity, but are they worth it?
Gaming laptops offer power and portability.Read More
Computer reads human brain listening to Pink Floyd. Recreates song from reading
Scientists at Berkeley University have successfully trained a computer to analyse the brain activity of people listening to music.Read More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More
More from Business
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.Read More
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business
Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring
High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More