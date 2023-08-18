



Yes, the Bokke are in France practicing for the Rugby World Cup with warm up matches until it kicks off in September - the team will call France home for the duration of the World Cup.

Before they touched down in Parie, local comedian, Shalk Bezuidenhout met with some of the boys in green and gold to give them... some French lessons (kinda).

The video is an advert for THIRSTI water which is the Springboks' official water partner.

In the video, Bezuidenhout stands against a background of the Eiffel Tower, red, white and blue flags and a world map while some Bokke sit infront of him, taking in his lesson.

The teacher-comedian dons a stripe white and black top and a black French beret as a stereotypical tribute to French fashion - adding to the ads humour in the best way.

Bezuidenhout breaks the news to the team saying that THIRSTI water is a lekker local brand so the team will be stuck drinking blah, ordinary French water - of course, the team reacts in the funniest way.

But the part that made us laugh out loud was when Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" and Frans Malherbe responds: "Here I am."

[OKAY, WE'RE BACK FROM BEING DECEASED WITH LAUGHTER!]

Watch some Bokke try some French below.

While we wait for tomorrow's test match where the Springboks will take on Wales at 4.15pm - get into the rugby ghees with Sister Bokkina, a jam made just for the Bokke.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout