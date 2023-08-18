Residents have until 8pm today (SA time) to evacuate as fires rage on in Canada
Ray White speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilcrest about the world’s trending news stories, including the ongoing wildfires ranging in Canada.
Canadians continue to flee their homes as the Yellowknife region experiences its worst wildfire season yet.
The only two ways out of Yellowknife are by road and air, sometimes closed because of fires further down the track, and by air, but there aren’t enough planes.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
BBC News reports hundreds have also lineup up for emergency military evacuation flights.
Authorities reportedly game the regions 20,000 residents until Friday 6pm GMT (8pm South African time) to evacuate.
As of Thursday (17 August) the fire was 16km from the city.
