World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist.
Tucker says that it has been a while since we have gotten a podium at a World Athletics Championships but he thinks Wayde van Niekerk is going to be our best chance to change that.
In the last few weeks Van Niekerk has been hit his personal bests despite being out of action for multiple seasons after an ACL injury during a touch rugby game.
Tucker says that this is a common injury for football and rugby players, but it is not seen with 400m athletes like Van Niekerk.
They entered uncharted territory back when that injury happened.Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
He would have had to go into that with no confidence at all that he was going to get back to level he was at when he won that Olympic gold medal in Rio.Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist
He adds that while Van Niekerk is at his seasons best, it is not quite like he was in Rio.
Tucker believes another promising medal chances will come from our relay team.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium?
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
