DA in Tshwane warns striking Samwu protestors it won't hesitate to dismiss them
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has warned striking municipal workers that it will not hesitate to dismiss them should they continue with their protest.
It claims that it’s obtained information suggesting that South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members are planning to sabotage the city’s service delivery plans.
Public servants affiliated with the union staged a protest in Pretoria on Friday calling for a 5.4% salary increase.
This is despite the municipality obtaining a court interdict against striking workers over three weeks ago.
DA caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the city will not allow the illegal protest to go on any longer.
"We want to sit down with Samwu but only once these violent, criminal, illegal, protests stop. We refuse to negotiate at gunpoint. But we want to work with the leadership of Samwu, all of us have a vested interest in making sure the city works," said Moloto.
The DA has also accused striking municipal workers of conspiring to kidnap the wife of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink in a bid to have their salary demands met.
ALSO READ:
- Samwu strike: Tshwane ANC says city’s financial woes ‘not a workers' problem’
- Tshwane buckles under pressure as municipal workers' strike enters 3rd week
- DA opens case against Samwu for alleged plot to kidnap Tshwane mayor’s wife
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said while it supports trade union Samwu’s protest it does not condone the violence and criminality of angry municipal workers.
The ANC’s regional secretary George Matjila has distanced his party from the violence.
"As the ANC we don’t support criminality, we don’t support the destruction of property and related stuff," said Matjila.
Meanwhile, some municipal workers told Eyewitness News that they would continue to protest until their demands are met.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA in Tshwane warns striking Samwu protestors it won't hesitate to dismiss them
