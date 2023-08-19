Crowthorne Christian Academy parents urged to contact dept over their kids' move
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education urged parents whose children were attending Crowthorne Christian Academy to contact the department to receive assistance in moving learners to other schools.
The school made headlines this week over its hair policy, after a black pupil was instructed not to return to school unless her dreadlocks were removed.
Footage of the incident went viral.
Thereafter, the department found that the school had been registered under a different name and address in breach of its regulations.
It’s understood that while the school is accredited, it was registered under a different name and address.
The department issued a notice of closure to the school on Friday, on the grounds that it was operating illegally.
READ: Gauteng EFF concerned Crowthorne Christian Academy allowed to operate for years
The department said that despite its best efforts to try and help the school follow the correct procedure, it was unable to reach its management.
“We are prepared to place all affected learners of the school to alternative schools, as we believe that Crowthorne Christian Academy is not an institution that can effectively educate children,” said spokesperson Xolani Mkhwemnte.
This article first appeared on EWN : Crowthorne Christian Academy parents urged to contact dept over their kids' move
