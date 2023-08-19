Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle





A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

It’s the most common hormonal condition in women, affecting one in every five women globally and the leading cause of female infertility, yet very little is known about it. Women will often present to doctors with no periods or with difficulty falling pregnant.

It's called polycystic ovary syndrome - known as PCOS - an endocrine or hormonal condition that causes multiple ovarian cysts, abnormal hair growth, inflammation, insulin resistance, infertility and a range of other symptoms.

But many people with PCOS find that they’re able to manage their symptoms by making changes to their diet.

Sara-Jayne Makwala-King chatted to Omy Naidoo a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians.

With this hormonal imbalance, you have insulin resistance which means your body is firing up and producing extra insulin all the time. This increases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and infertility. In the long term, if you don't treat it, it will have a significant medical prognosis. Omy Naidoo, registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians

A healthy lifestyle is essential for any woman with PCOS.

A PCOS patient must follow a consistent and sustainable diet plan.

However up to 75% of PCOS sufferers have insulin resistance.

They have to follow a controlled carbohydrate diet and incorporate more fibre. With insulin resistance, there's a hormonal switch that results in fat being stored, there's a lot more people becoming obese. Be mindful and make sure you're controlling your calories. When you have more fibre, it slows down digestion and helps to combat insulin resistance and control blood sugar level. Omy Naidoo, registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians

We start off patients with the plate model. Half the plate is veggies or salad, a quarter is your protein like meat or chicken and a quarter is starch, like pasta or potato. This is the problem for PCOS...too much carbs becomes difficult for the body to metabolise. So eat more fruit and vegetables. Omy Naidoo, registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians

Naidoo recommends PCOS patients adopt an anti-inflammatory diet, which will slow down chronic illness.

If we test the inflammation level in the body, PCOS patients will have elevated TRT. So try to stay away from red meat and eat more fish. And if you eat starch, eat more brown variations. Eat foods high in Omega 3 as this is anti inflammatory like salmon, tuna, walnuts, soy beans. You can try to adopt a Mediterranean diet where there's more fresh fruit and vegetables and high fibre. Omy Naidoo, registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle