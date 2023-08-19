Health funder wellness programme pie: Are small gyms knowingly being excluded?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with founder and CEO of Body Action Gym, Antonio Iozzo.
According to an article in The Citizen, "a gym rivalry is heating up as Body Action challenges Planet Fitness and Virgin Active in wellness programmes like Discovery's Vitality."
Iozzo says his business and other smaller gyms are intentionally being excluded from getting a piece of the health funder wellness programme pie.
He wants the matter of equity in medical aid reward programmes between big gyms and small ones to be investigated by the Competition Tribunal.
This is not the first time small gyms have taken on this fight.
Iozzo says they took their grievances to the Competition Tribunal a few years ago but had to abandon their case because they couldn't raise enough money to cover all legal costs.
About 20 years ago, Discovery Vitality decided to subsidise gym memberships and they partnered up with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. But they won't allow any other gym to partake in the subsidy scheme.Antonio Iozzo, Founder and CEO - Body Action Gym
They will allow smaller gyms, like if you are a Vitality member, you can come to my gym and log your points...but I don't get the financial subsidy.Antonio Iozzo, Founder and CEO - Body Action Gym
Discovery Vitality shouldn't really care where their member trains, as long as they are training. You should put the power in the member's hands to choose where they would like to train and where the subsidy goes.Antonio Iozzo, Founder and CEO - Body Action Gym
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48929416_sport-gym-interior-with-treadmill-equipment-.html
