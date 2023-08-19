Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy





SJ with comedian Mel Jones in studio.

Mel Jones is one of the OG female comedians in South Africa, part of an exclusive club.

Born and raised in Cape Town, Jones has been a mainstay in South African entertainment, as an MC, writer and a award winning radio producer and presenter.

Jones has been featured in several comedy shows, major South African and international comedy festivals and was the very first female host of the Vodacom Funny Festival.

In conversation with Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Jones speaks about her passion for writing, which she discovered after doing a writing course during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She finds writing as a cathartic experience.

Telling your story is very cleansing because you could be telling it for someone else to learn from. Sometimes we don't speak about our stories because it's too painful. But when you heal and grow from it, you can tell your story in an empowering way. Mel Jones, award winning SA comedian

The irony of comedy is that a significant number of people who make others laugh for a living are battling depression or some other mental health disorder.

It's a stark contrast, but an all too real struggle in the comedy community.

A lot of people use comedy to mask and its therapy for us. We talk about things that are painful but find a funny spin. You take something serious and say what if it was this. I talk a lot about relationships because I have had many failed relationships. Mel Jones, award winning SA comedian

As a brown girl from the Cape Flats, Jones recalls growing up feeling "very different" and being singled out for it.

Somewhat of a misfit, Jones says fought for her place to "fit in".

I've paved a way for me and other people in similar circumstances. I want that to be celebrated. There is something to be celebrated for people who identify differently and have different life experiences than normal society. Mel Jones, award winning SA comedian

Jones is performing at The Drama Factory’s Women’s Month Festival along with Angel Campey, Kate Pinchuck and Tumi Mkha’ on 20th August.

Tickets available on Quicket.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy